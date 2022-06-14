Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the DCs conference in Tezpur (Photo/ANI)

Tezpur (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday concluded the 'DCs Conference' on a 'positive note'.

The two-day Deputy Commissioner's conference was held in Assam and lasted for 27 hours.

Also Read | Congress Protest: 26 MPs, 5 MLAs Among 459 Detained During Protest March, Says Delhi Police.

"The two-day DC Conference at Tezpur lasted for 27 hours and ended on a positive note. During the conference, we deliberated on a range of issues pertaining to the overall development of the State with special focus on last-mile delivery of schemes," tweeted Sarma.

He also highlighted the cultural icons and their legacy in the state of Assam.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Internet Services Suspended in 4 Tehsils of Bharatpur As Reservation Issue Rages Again.

"Every time I visit Tezpur, I am reminded of our cultural icons whose legacy is celebrated across Assam. Will cherish this group photo clicked amid the DCs' conference along with my Cabinet colleagues, senior officials and DCs in this historical town," he said in another tweet.

The first 2-day DCs conference was held in Diphu in Karbi Anglong district in August last year.

The next SP conference will be held at Dergaon in October this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)