Nagaon (Assam) [India], March 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday dedicated the newly constructed Kampur Railway Overbridge to the residents of Nagaon district and commuters in the region. Built at a cost of Rs 63 crore, the overbridge replaces the previous level crossing gate, improving connectivity and easing railway crossings.

Additionally, the Assam government has restored and repurposed the historic Kapili River Bridge at Kampur, originally built in 1958-59, into a dedicated pedestrian bridge and walking zone. The Chief Minister inaugurated the revamped bridge today, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people, according to the Government of Assam.

During the inauguration, CM Sarma also shared a nostalgic moment, recalling his role in the Assamese classic Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati, where he rode an elephant at the Kampur Kapili Bridge location years ago.

"Kampur Kapili Bridge brings a wave of nostalgia as it is in this very location. I rode an elephant years back for the film 'Kokadeuta Nati aur Hati'. Today, as I dedicated the new bridge here, a long demand of the people, I couldn't help but recreate the cult scene,' he posted on X.

Pijush Hazarika, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment of Assam, also shared the story of the Old Kapili River Bridge on X post.

"The Old Kapili River Bridge holds a special place in history, as Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr @himantabiswa Dangoriya once rode the iconic elephant 'Brikodar' across it in the 1983 Assamese classic 'Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati. ' With its transformation into a pedestrian walkway at a cost of Rs20 Cr, this landmark is now dedicated to the people, blending nostalgia with progress," he posted on X.

In another post, he also mentioned the Kampur Railway Overbridge: "Enhancing connectivity and ensuring smoother travel, Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr @himantabiswaDangoriya today inaugurated the Rs63 Cr Kampur Railway Overbridge and a dedicated walking zone on the historic Kapili River Bridge. The overbridge will significantly ease railway crossings, benefiting commuters." (ANI)

