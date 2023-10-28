Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 28 (ANI): In a step towards the fulfilment of the election-time promise of providing government jobs to 1 lakh youths of the State, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to 62 numbers of Assistant Engineers (Civil) under the Water Resources Department of Government of Assam.

Speaking at the event held at the "I" block at the Assam Secretariat Complex that would house the office of the Chief Minister and that of the Chief Secretary, Chief Minister Sarma said, "The state government has been working relentlessly towards the fulfilment of the promise to provide 1-lakh government jobs to youths of the State."

Handing out appointment letters to 62 Assistant Engineers, he said, "Starting from May 2021, a total of 87,720 job seekers had been appointed to various departments of the government."

Referring to the recently published advertisements calling for applications to fill up as many as 5,000 vacancies in Assam Police and 3,000 vacancies under the Health department, Chief Minister Sarma, "The upcoming advertisements to fill 8,000 vacancies in Grade - III and Grade - IV categories and 10,000 vacancies under the Education department meant another 25,000-plus jobs in the government sector shall be filled up in days to come, thus taking the total recruitment to over 1 lakh, as was promised during the campaigning to the Assam Assembly elections."

"In recent years a large number of engineers have been recruited to various departments such as Public Health Engineering, Public Works (Roads) and Public Works (Building), and Panchayat and Rural Development, among others. This is in sharp contrast to the scenario a decade or so back when students of engineering colleges used to express deep frustration and dissatisfaction over the lack of employment opportunities in the government sector," he added.

Sarma exuded confidence the new generation of engineers recruited purely on the basis of merit shall prove decisive in the State government's endeavour to have a self-motivated and dedicated workforce committed to the welfare of the public.

He said, "The engineers of the Water Resources department have a heavy responsibility in the government's efforts aimed at minimizing the impact of flood on the residents of the flood-prone areas of the State."

He said the new recruits to the Water Resources department will have to ensure that the embankments are always in good shape, especially before the advent of monsoon.

Talking about the responsibilities of engineers, He said, "From taking care of the embankments, the new generation of engineers must explore options so that the untapped potential of the mighty Brahmaputra can be harnessed for greater public good. The new generations of engineers need to infuse novel, fresh ideas and motivated work culture in their departments.

Water Resources Department Minister Pijush Hazarika, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Assam S. Abbasi were also present in the programme. (ANI)

