Lakhimpur (Assam) [India], February 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday attended the Land Patta distribution event and distributed land pattas to as many as 11,483 eligible beneficiaries of Mission Basundhara 2.0 belonging to the Dhakuakhana Legislative Constituency (LAC) in Lakhimpur district.

A total of 20,419 applicants from Lakhimpur district were found to be eligible for land pattas under Mission Basundhara 2.0 that was concluded recently.

Also Read | PM Modi To Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Three Space Infrastructure Projects Worth About Rs 1800 Crore on February 27.

Of these, Bihpuria LAC accounts for 1,253, Ranganadi LAC accounts for 1,352, Nawboicha LAC accounts for 3,244, Lakhimpur LAC accounts for 3,087 numbers of land pattas while rest are from the Dhakuakhana LAC.

Speaking at the event held in Dhakuakhana town on Monday, Chief Minister Sarma said, "The land pattas being allotted to so many families in Lakhimpur district manifests the commitments of the present state government towards ensuring a dignified existence to the members of the indigenous groups."

Also Read | Repeal of Muslim Marriage Act in Assam Aimed at Distancing Muslims From Their Religion, Says Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Chief Minister also said that numerous indigenous but non-tribal communities in Lakhimpur district were being deprived of land pattas due to the restrictive rules and regulations of tribal belts and blocks.

"The current government, therefore, decided to mitigate the land-related woes of such non-tribal indigenous communities through the medium called Mission Basundhara 2.0," the Chief Minister said.

"In Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts in particular, non-tribal but indigenous communities who have been designated protected class have benefited immensely through Mission Basundhara 2.0," he remarked.

He further said that, in the upcoming Mission Basundhara 3.0, the focus will be on allotment of land pattas to institutions such as temples, clubs, etc., apart from individuals.

CM Sarma added that certain stringent rules in the first and second edition of Mission Basundhara that led to rejection of several applications shall be waived off in the upcoming Mission Basundhara 3.0.

"The current government in the state is doing everything in its capacity to see that promises that were made during elections campaigns were being fulfilled without undue delay. The government was on its way to fulfilling the promise of recruiting 1-lakh youths into services of the Government of Assam," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He also said that, this apart, there is whole-hearted attempt at achieving saturation point for all flagship government schemes aimed at uplift of the socially and economically disadvantaged sections of the society.

The Chief Minister added that the current government is committed to see that Assam transforms into one of the top performing states on all fronts in days to come.

"In order to fulfil this aim, there is needed to embrace work-culture while at the same time shedding 'andolan culture' by the residents of the state," the Chief Minister said.

He exuded confidence that all sections of society will come forward and join hands to help the state attain its rightful position on all fronts.

Member of Parliament Pradan Barua, Member of Legislative Assembly Naba Kumar Doley, Chairman of Mising Autonomous Council Sunil Pegu, along with a host of other dignitaries were present at the programme.

'Land Patta' a type of land deed issued by the government to an individual or organization. The term is used in India and certain other parts of South Asia for a small piece of land, granted by the government to an approved cultivator with a land revenue exemption. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)