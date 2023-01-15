Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday drove through Guwahati Zoo on Sunday and took stock of ongoing development works there.

CM also announced that the zoo will be transformed into a famous tourist destination.

"Had a refreshing feeling as I visited the @assamzoo, having glimpses of the animals and birds from close proximity. Took stock of the Zoo's condition in its entire stretch and decided that our Govt will transform it into one of the most attractive tourist destinations of the region," CM Biswa wrote on his official Twitter handle after his surprise visit to the Zoo.

Sarma drove inside the Zoo premises to inspect the area and discussed ways to give a facelift to the zoo with authorities, including constructing a botanical garden and starting night safari etc.

During the inspection, he also fed the macaws inside the zoo.

Taking to Twitter, Biswa wrote, "Sharing some lovely moments from my visit to Assam State Zoo this morning! It was an amazing feeling to feed the cute macaws!"

Biswa also enquired the zoo authorities about the various ongoing works in the zoo and asked them to give a facelift to the premises while maintaining harmony with the existing flora and fauna.

The state zoo is situated in Guwahati and is spread across 432 acres of land. It inhabits nearly 113 species of fauna and is considered the largest zoo in northeast India. (ANI)

