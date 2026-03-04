Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 4 (ANI): Taking forward the mission of transparent and merit-based recruitment, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma presented appointment letters to 284 candidates selected through the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 and five Scientific Officers for the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam at a programme held at Sri Sri Damodardeva International Auditorium in Panjabari in Guwahati on Wednesday.

At the same programme, the Chief Minister launched the beginning of Joint Mutual Transfer Orders under the Swagata Satirtha Portal 2.0.

It may be noted that with this milestone, Assam's total government recruitment rises to 1,58,669, reaffirming the commitment to delivering one lakh plus jobs and empowering the youth with fair, merit-driven opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that the appointment of 289 officers transparently reflected the State government's commitment to transparent governance.

He said that of the candidates, received appointment letters today, 45 will be joining as ACS cadres, 20 APS, two Labour Officers, two District Transport Officers, nine Block Development Officers, 23 Assistant Managers Industries, two Assistant Registrars Cooperative Societies, 52 Assam Finance Service, four Assam Urban Administrative Service, 51 Inspector of Taxes, nine Inspector of Labour, 19 Inspector of Excise, 17 Assistant Employment Officer, 13 Sub-Registrar, 16 Assam Audit Service, five Scientific Officers.

He said the fact that the present State government recruited 1,58,669 youth transparently, merit and transparency have become an institutional mechanism.

He said that all the appointments have been made without a single litigation in any court of law.

"This reflects the general approval of the people of all sections of the government system in the state. Moreover, the 4476 employees benefitted through the Swagata Satirtha Portal for mutual transfer in the state is yet another statement against nepotism or favouritism," the Chief Minister added.

Advising the newly appointed candidates to make public service their motto, the Chief Minister reiterated that by serving the people diligently, they would get job satisfaction. Besides congratulating the new appointees, the Chief Minister asked them to become morally upright, promote the spirit of public service and render public services dedicatedly.

He said that the spirit of service should be their guiding force.

The Chief Minister also asked them to be morally upright and take a solemn promise to promote public service and not to indulge in any activity that is unbecoming for a government servant.

He said that during their service career, they might face several challenges, they should always keep working to upgrade their professional expertise, as the government will also give them opportunities to upscale their skills and expertise through career progression programmes.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, also asked APSC to set question papers for CCE in such a way that meritorious students belonging to economically insolvent backgrounds can crack the examination without having to take admission in any coaching institutes.

He advised the APSC to become innovative in setting questions and judging the merits of the candidates.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, asked the selected candidates to become models in society by rendering government services to champion the welfare of the people.

He asked them to respect their parents and meet their needs.

Speaker Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, Ministers Atul Bora, Ajanta Neog, Keshab Mahanta, Jayanta Mallabaruah, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi and hosts of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

On the sidelines of the appointment letter presentation, Chief Minister Dr Sarma also flagged off 143 vehicles inducted into the Environment and Forests Department in the presence of Forests Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra. (ANI)

