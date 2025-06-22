New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced the beginning of 'Ambubachi Mahayog,' an annual celebration honouring the divine femininity of Maa Kamakhya.

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma shared that spiritual leaders and devotees from across the country would gather at the sacred Nilachal Hills to offer prayers. He welcomed pilgrims to Assam for a divine experience and to seek the blessings of Maa Kamakhya.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: Woman Pilot Sexually Harassed During Uber Cab Ride; 3 Men Including Driver Booked.

"Today marks the beginning of the #Ambubachi Mahayog, an annual celebration of Maa Kamakhya's divine femininity. Spiritual Gurus and devotees from across the country will dawn upon the sacred Nilachal Hills to pray for Bharat. I welcome all pilgrims to Assam & wish everyone a divine experience and the choicest blessings of Maa Kamakhya," the post read.

Earlier on June 21, Sarma also dedicated two newly constructed district jails in Chirang and Baksa, further enhancing the region's infrastructure.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

It may be noted that Sarma first inaugurated the district jail at Kajolgoan in Chirang, which has been constructed involving the financial outlay of Rs 72.79 crore.

The jail can accommodate 500 prisoners, 352 male and 138 female, separately. On the other hand, the district jail at Mushlapur, Baksa, was constructed for Rs 53.86 crore and has a capacity for 500 inmates, including standard administrative and inmate facilities.

Speaking at the inaugural function held at Kajolgaon in Chirang, Chief Minister Sarma said that Chirang, though a full-fledged district, somehow lacks necessary infrastructural facilities."

However, as a result of joint initiatives by the state government and the BTC administration, the district is being empowered with much-needed infrastructure facilities. Within a very short time, construction work for the Chirang district stadium will get underway," the CM said.

He also said that the Upendra Nath Brahma garden being built in Chirang with a financial outlay of Rs 8 crore, once completed, will increase the beauty of Chirang.

He said that the Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan has created several possibilities in Chirang.

Considering this development, the State government has undertaken several development works to empower the Chirang district socially and economically. The new road project will facilitate smooth movement from Chirang to Gelephu, and the rail line from Gelephu to Kokrajhar will touch Chirang, which will definitely expedite the economic development of the district," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)