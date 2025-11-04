Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday assured full cooperation to the Judicial Commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, in the investigation relating to the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

In a post on X, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The Government's decision to constitute a Judicial Commission headed by a sitting Judge of the Hon'ble High Court to enquire into the circumstances leading to the tragic death of our beloved Zubeen Garg is a landmark step in the pursuit of truth and justice."

"We must extend full cooperation and actively participate in the proceedings of the Commission to ensure that every fact is brought to light, and justice is served in the most transparent and impartial manner," he added.

The judicial commission has commenced its probe into the death of Zubeen Garg. The renowned singer was allegedly drowned in a swimming pool on September 19 during his visit to Singapore to perform in the Northeast India Festival.

Earlier, CM Sarma had stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case would file its chargesheet by December 8. He confirmed that all individuals arrested in connection with the incident are under judicial custody and have been charged with murder.

Speaking to reporters, Assam CM said, "People are under judicial custody. Everyone is being forwarded on a case of murder. So it is not a new revelation for me; this has been the position from day one."

He also elaborated on the legal procedure in such cases, adding, "Police are duty-bound to submit a chargesheet within 90 days from the day of arrest if it is a case of murder or if it is a case for life imprisonment, as well as other serious penalties. So our time is 90 days from the day of arrest, but to be on the safe side, we have taken 90 days from the date of the incident. We have decided internally to file the chargesheet around December 8." (ANI)

