Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched the much-awaited Mission Basundhara 2.0 in an official ceremony held at Shrimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Auditorium in Guwahati, informed the officials.

Apart from the formal launch of the service under Mission Basundhara 2.0, the Assam Chief Minister also launched the National Generic Documents Registration System (NGDRS) and e-stamping facilities in the State.

Also Read | Padampur Assembly By-Election 2022: BJP Candidate Pradip Purohit Returns Without Filing Nomination Papers on Farmers' Request.

It is worth mentioning that under Mission Basundhara 2.0, a total of eight services would be provided to the public in digital mode. The new services under Mission Basundhara 2.0 are the settlement of government Khas and ceiling surplus land, conferring ownership rights to occupancy tenants, settlement of transferred annual Patta land, settlement of village grazing reserve and professional grazing reserve, settlement of land for indigenous special cultivators, settlement of hereditary land of tribal communities, composite land transfer service and online payment of land revenue.

On the other hand, the NGDRS would be initially implemented in Kamrup and Darrang districts.

Also Read | Akhil Giri's Comments on President Droupadi Murmu: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises For TMC Minister’s Remarks.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the launch of Mission Basundhara 2.0 a historic moment for the residents of the State.

"Through Mission Basundhara - 1, those issues of the general public which were pending resolution at the offices of the Circle Officers were sought to be resolved, he said. Mission Basundhara - 1 was able to provide relief and benefits to more than 6 lakh people. A total of 8 lakh applications were received during the operation of Mission Basundhara- 1," the Chief Minister added.

He further termed Mission Basundhara - 1 one of the major success stories in public service delivery in the State.

"The widespread appreciation received for Mission Basundhara - 1 motivated the government to opt for Mission Basundhara 2.0," Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister stated that lack of legal documentation over land holdings creates insecurities among those settled on a piece of land. Further, he added that such people are susceptible and vulnerable to exploitation by unscrupulous elements.

Moreover, he stated that a lack of legal documentation regarding land-holding is a source of numerous socioeconomic miseries of the vulnerable sections of society.

He expressed hope Mission Basundhara 2.0 would be able to resolve vexed issues related to land holdings and ownership and provide relief to a huge population of the State.

The Chief Minister also instructed the concerned officials to ensure no middlemen are able to make themselves a part of the implementation of Mission Basundhara 2.0.

He also instructed the concerned officials to ensure no organised encroachers are able to take advantage of Mission Basundhara 2.0.

He appealed to the people of Assam to wholeheartedly come forward and make use of the benefits Mission Basundhara 2.0 will be providing.

Today's ceremonial launch of Mission Basundhara 2.0 was also attended by Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, Additional Chief Secretary Ravi Shankar Prasad, Revenue department Commissioner & Secretary GD Tripathy, Panchayat and Rural Development Principal Secretary JB Ekka, Social Welfare department Principal Secretary Mukesh Sahu and a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)