Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday urged the public not to spread rumours in the Zubeen Garg case.

In a post on X, Sarma appealed against using people's grief to circulate misinformation and unfounded claims about the Assamese singer's case. He assured that the government would ensure justice is served.

Also Read | Fact Check: ECI Refutes Congress Claim of Irregularities in Uttarakhand Panchayat Election 2025, Calls Allegations 'Incorrect and Misleading'.

"Have faith in our government. We will ensure justice is delivered in the case of our #BelovedZubeen. If we fail, please punish us. But don't use people's grief to fuel rumours and misinformation," Sarma said.

While assuring justice for the Assamese Singer, the state's chief Minister warned that these rumours are meant to unsettle people and emphasised that the government wants to work for Zubeen with dedication. He also asserted that if he fails, then people have the right to punish him.

Also Read | Vijay Rally Stampede: Sudden Crowd Surge and Chaos Leave 23 Dead, Several Injured at TVK Leader's Procession in Tamil Nadu's Karur (Watch Video).

"Today, another person named Siddartha Sarma will be found in Delhi, and we will spread a rumour that the person sitting on the 10B is him. We will also spread two more rumours, that Shyamkanu Mahanta is sitting in Guwahati. I think these rumours will unsettle us. A Government that works for Zubeen, that wants to work with dedication, and the chief minister of Assam are with you. The Day I fail, that day you punish me," added Sarma.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that look-out notices have been issued against Shyamkanu Mahanta, the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, and Siddharth Sharma, singer Zubeen Garg's manager, in connection with Garg's death.

Both Mahanta and Sharma have been directed to appear before the CID office in Guwahati by October 6. Sarma warned that if they fail to comply, Assam Police will take necessary steps to bring them back to the state.

"Zubeen Garg is our asset. We will have to ask many more questions to Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma and a few others. I want to inform Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma that you will not attempt to test the patience of the people. We would like you both to be in Assam on October 6. We would like you both to be present at the ID office on October 6. If you are innocent, please come to the CID office and state what you wish to say. When the people of Assam raise their voices for justice for Zubeen, I will have to do this. I promise to the people of Assam that it is my duty as a Chief Minister to bring all accused before the law, and I will fulfil this responsibility. Assam police has already proved that it can take a strong stand when the time is needed," CM Sarma said during a Facebook live address.

He further noted that, in the name of Zubeen, we can't allow Assam to be made into Nepal; we will have to make Assam the best state of India.

"I request you all not to try to make Assam like Nepal. If anyone thinks that violence will bring justice to someone, I think that it can't be possible. I want to request the people of Assam, don't take the law in your hands. We have issued look-out notices against Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, and now they can't flee to any foreign country. We are attempting to obtain the post-mortem report from Singapore, and the report from Guwahati Medical College & Hospital has already been completed. We have sent the viscera sample to Delhi Central Forensic Science Laboratory so that we can determine whether anyone gave poison to his (Zubeen Garg) body. We freeze all bank accounts, PAN card, and credit card of Shyamkanu Mahanta. If Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma will not come to Assam on October 6 then the Assam police will try its best to bring both to Assam," the Assam Chief Minister said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)