Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 9 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday interacted with the newly appointed principals and teachers deployed in 19 new Tea Garden Adarsha Vidyalayas of the state.

During a programme held in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister also reviewed issues of Mid-Day Meal (MDM), free textbooks, uniforms, water, electricity bills etc. of the new Tea Garden Adarsha Vidyalayas.

He also handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh to each school as a contingency fund and appealed for dedicated service.

The Assam Chief Minister said that - "We have taken the decision to start 19 Adarsha High Schools in 19 tea garden areas of the state this year. Our government has given the appointment of 130 teachers for these Adarsha High Schools."

"Today I and Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu have interacted with the newly appointed teachers. These Adarsha Vidyalayas will be officially inaugurated between June 20 to June 22 and it is a piece of good news that, around 2600 students have enrolled in these schools an average of around 150 students per school in Class 6 & Class 9. Earlier we started 96 schools and this year we will start 19 schools. The Lok Nirman Vibhag will start work on 100 more schools soon. We can say that we success to create an environment of secondary education in the tea garden areas which was not visible earlier. 8 teachers have been appointed in each school," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Later, taking to Twitter, Sarma said that for the first time, public education is travelling right into the heart of Assam's tea gardens, where the government is building 100 more schools

"Principals, teachers & staff of our model schools have a unique responsibility on their shoulders and they have our unequivocal support. For the first time -- public education is travelling right into the heart of Assam's tea gardens, where we are building 100 more schools," he said. (ANI)

