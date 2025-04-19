New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI) : Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and invited him to the inaugural function of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of doyen of music Bharat Ratna, Dr.Bhupen Hazarika.

In his 20-minute meeting with the Prime Minister at his official residence here, Chief Minister Himanta Sarma also invited PM Modi to inaugurate the Assam Bio-Ethanol Plant and also to lay the foundation stone of the Rs.5,700 crore Guwahati Ring Road project and the Darrang Medical College and Hospital.

The Prime Minister readily accepted the invitations extended by the Chief Minister to be the Chief Guest at these functions to be held on September 8. The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister for accepting the invitations extended by him.

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Sarma wrote, "It was my privilege to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. I had the honour of inviting him to Assam as the Chief Guest for the inaugural ceremony of the year-long celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary."

"I also took the opportunity to request his gracious presence for the inauguration of the Assam Bio-Ethanol Plant, with a production capacity of 49 KTPA ethanol, using 300 KTPA bamboo as feedstock," CM added on X.

The post further added, "In addition, I also requested him to lay the foundation stones of two key infrastructure projects: the Rs 5,700 crore Guwahati Ring Road project and the Darrang Medical College and Hospital. The Prime Minister has agreed to grace these important occasions on 8th September 2025."

Meanwhile, on Friday, CM Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to sweep the upcoming panchayat polls in the state.

"The NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and 2 AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed. This is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam's political history. It reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of Assam have for the NDA and for our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi," the Assam Chief Minister wrote on X.

The Assam CM stated that the NDA is poised to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam.

"We are confident that when the final election results are declared, this tally will grow even more impressive. The NDA is all set to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam," he added. (ANI)

