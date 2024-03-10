Sonitpur (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): As part of Vikas Yatra in Sonitpur district, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday dedicated and initiated Rs 1,370 crore worth of developmental projects, including a model residential school, water supply schemes, tourism initiatives, road constructions, and health sector advancements like ambulance distribution in tea gardens.

He inaugurated the Borsola Model Residential School and performed Bhoomi Poojan for the 50 MW solar power project.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Lashes Out at Uddhav Thackeray Over Announcement of Mumbai-North West Seat Candidate.

To revive Assam's lost art forms, CM Sarma presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a divine image of Bhagwan Balak Ram.

"This divine image of Bhagwan Balak Ram, which was gifted by Assam's #ModiParivar to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, reflects our government's efforts to revive the State's lost art forms," Assam CM posted on X on Sunday.

Also Read | Delhi Borewell Accident: 30-Year-Old-Man Who Fell Into 40-Foot-Deep Borewell at Delhi Jal Board Plant Dead, Body Pulled Out.

"Prabhu's Vigraha is depicted in an ancient Ahom era Kham style of painting using items unique to Assam such as rhino dung paper, Muga silk cloth and gold plated leaves," he added.

He further said that the Kham style of painting was widely prevalent during the Ahom Empire but became nearly extinct during colonisation.

"We are working towards popularising this exceptional craft among today's youth," he said.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore in Assam, saying the "double-engine government is working at a great speed for the development of Assam."

PM Modi also embarked on a visit to Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site nestled in the heart of Assam.

His presence not only highlighted the importance of preserving India's natural treasures but also underscored the need for sustainable tourism practices.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), during his visit, PM Modi interacted with various stakeholders and wildlife, emphasizing the significance of environmental conservation.

The Prime Minister's visit commenced with a tour of the lush greenery that envelops Kaziranga, home to diverse flora and fauna, including the iconic one-horned rhinoceros.

He commended their unwavering commitment and valour in safeguarding the natural heritage of the region, acknowledging their pivotal role in preserving the ecosystem. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)