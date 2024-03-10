New Delhi, March 10: The body of a man who had fallen into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant here was pulled out after a nearly 12-hour-long rescue operation on Sunday, Water Minister Atish said. The man, aged around 30, is yet to be identified. In a post on X, Atishi said, "It is with great sadness I share the news that the man who fell into the borewell has been found dead by the rescue team." Delhi: Child Falls Into 40-Foot Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant Near Keshopur Mandi, Rescue Operation Launched

According to initial information, the deceased was a male aged around 30 years. "How he entered the borewell room, how he fell inside the borewell – this will be investigated by the police. "I thank the NDRF team who made every possible effort in the rescue operation for many hours," she said in the post.

Around 1 am, information was received that a person fell into the borewell at the DJB plant in west Delhi's Keshopur Mandi area. The rescue efforts were led by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).