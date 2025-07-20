Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): As part of a broader initiative to promote self-reliance among dairy farmers and usher in a White Revolution in the State, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched a new scheme at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

Under this scheme, approximately 20,000 dairy farmers associated with 601 dairy cooperative societies across the State would receive assistance of Rs. 5 per litre of milk, for up to 30 litres per day.

This assistance applies to farmers supplying milk to organised dairy processing projects.

A provision of Rs. 10 crore has been made for the scheme in the financial year 2025-26.

Sarma, speaking on the occasion, observed that Assam's daily milk production stands at approximately 29 lakh litres; however, only 1 lakh litres of this is processed and made available through cooperative societies such as Purabi and Sitajakhala.

"In response, the government has resolved to raise the volume of processed milk to 10 lakh litres per day," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister stressed the importance of enhancing processing capacities and encouraging greater participation from farmers in the cooperative system.

"Depending on the scheme's performance, the daily milk volume eligible for financial assistance may be revised upward in due course. With financial support from the Assam Government, Purabi Dairy's processing capacity increased from 60,000 litres to 1.5 lakh litres in the previous year. During the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, two agreements were signed - one with Amul and another with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Pursuant to these agreements, Amul is setting up a facility near Rani, Guwahati, with a capacity of 1 lakh litres per day, while NDDB is working to expand Purabi Dairy's capacity to 3 lakh litres," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He also referred to a dairy project, Kanyaka, with a capacity of 25,000 litres, which is nearing completion. Sitajakhala Dairy Cooperative Society is undertaking similar efforts.

"A joint venture, North East Dairy Food Limited, has been established based on the agreement with NDDB. A 5,000-litre capacity dairy plant in Silchar has already been handed over to this venture. Additional dairy processing facilities with capacities of 20,000 litres per day have commenced at Nalbari, Barpeta, and Bajali, while smaller plants of 5,000 litres per day in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Bokakhat have also been transferred to the joint venture," he said.

Looking ahead, Sarma stated that the State Government has approved the development of projects by North East Dairy Food Limited, with State support, to enable daily processing of 1 lakh litres of milk at Dhemaji, Jorhat and Dibrugarh.

He underscored the requirement for a consistent milk supply to meet the demands of these new units and stated that the Government aims to establish dairy cooperative societies in 4,000 villages to facilitate this.

"Through these cooperatives, the State targets a daily milk processing volume of 10 lakh litres by 2030, which would allow for the export of processed milk both within the Northeast and to other States. Under the newly launched scheme, government assistance would be directly credited to the bank accounts of eligible dairy farmers on a designated date each month," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also spoke of plans to provide initial capital assistance to the proposed 4,000 dairy cooperatives for the purchase of cows.

In addition, he encouraged cooperative societies to engage in supplementary income-generating activities such as beekeeping, and the production of biogas and bio-CNG from cow dung.

In an effort to boost milk production, Sarma highlighted that, under the sex-sorted semen initiative, the State had procured 2.16 lakh frozen semen doses between 2022-23 and 2024-25.

"This has so far resulted in the birth of 27,748 female calves. Crossbreeding efforts are also underway, combining Gir cattle with local Lakshmi cows, to enhance milk yield. To ensure quality control, the Directorate of Dairy Development has established five dedicated milk testing laboratories across the State. For the first time, the Government is taking concerted steps to support dairy farmers, acknowledging them as an integral component of Assam's economy," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister referred to the formation of the Ministry of Cooperation by the Central Government and noted that, under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, efforts are being made to take cooperative products to international markets.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the expansion of the Purabi Dairy facility at Panjabari, Guwahati.

This expansion project, with an estimated outlay of Rs. 104.55 crore, would further enhance the plant's capacity from 1.5 lakh litres to 3 lakh litres per day.

The event was attended by Minister of Cooperation, Jogen Mohan, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary etc. Krishnendu Paul, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, Chairman of NDDB Dr. Meenesh Shah, Commissioner & Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department M. S. Manivannan, Secretary of Department of Cooperation Anant Lal Gyani, and other senior officials and dignitaries. (ANI)

