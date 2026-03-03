Nagaon (Assam) [India], March 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Batadrava Than on the first day of Falgu Utsav (Holi) and offered prayers to Gurujona Srimanta Sankardev.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, "Today is the first day of Falgu Utsav (Holi). I came to the Batadrava Than and offered prayers to the Gurujona (Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev). I wish the welfare of the people of Assam."

He further announced that visitors above 12 years of age will be required to wear traditional attire while visiting Batadrava Than.

"We have decided that visitors above 12 years of age will have to wear traditional dress. The exemption will apply to children below 12," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted people during the third day of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the Gohpur area of Assam, as the campaign continued to receive massive public support ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Thousands gathered to welcome the leadership during the third day of Yatra in Gohpur, offering floral tributes and vocal support throughout the route. In a post on X on Monday, along with a video showing large crowds welcoming him, CM Sarma wrote, "Not Santa, but I always have gifts for my Bhaginas" (nephews/people)."

Earlier, while expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming response on Sunday, CM Sarma said people are openly thanking him for providing land rights and employment over the last five years.

"I thank the people of Assam very much. Last night it went on till 12:30, and there were people everywhere. The public gave their full blessings. I never thought people will come out in such large numbers. People are acknowledging what we did in the past five years, and I hope people will give us a strong mandate this time," Sarma said.

He added that many people met him, saying they got a job or land, or thanking him for taking strict action against illegal infiltrators.

"We want to send a strong message that we will evict all illegal encroachers. A lot of people meet me, saying they got a job or a land or thank me for taking strict action against illegal infiltrators. People are supporting us," he said. (ANI)

