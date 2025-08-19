Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 18 (ANI): Following the death of a 4-day-old infant at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday ordered a probe into the incident.

According to the reports, a 4-day-old infant died at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the government-run hospital on Monday.

Also Read | Pakistan's USD 5 Billion Investment in LNG Infrastructure Turns Out To Be a Big Fiasco.

"The incident is extremely disheartening; it is very painful. I also talked with the Principal of GMCH. I asked the Police Commissioner to examine the CCTV footage and start an investigation," Assam CM said.

The Assam Chief Minister assured that strict action would be taken if negligence is found.

Also Read | 'India Is Proud of Your Feat': PM Narendra Modi Meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla in Delhi (See Pics and Video).

"The Principal of GMCH has formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident," Assam CM said.

The probe will be conducted by a three-member committee comprising Additional Chief Secretary L Sweety Changsan, Dr Anup Barman and a Child Specialist of AIIMS.

Meanwhile, three women who were out for a morning walk were killed after a train hit them in Assam's Kamrup district on Monday, officials said. The incident took place between Bamunigaon and Boko stations in Kamrup district.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI, "On Monday morning at around 5:25 am, an unfortunate incident took place when three ladies who had come onto the railway track between Bamunigaon and Boko stations in the Kamakhya-Goalpara route were run over by Train no. 15643."

The deceased are identified as Rumi Das (55), Korabi Mali (60) and Uttara Das (60).

"Northeast Frontier Railway authority would like to request the common public not to venture near the railway track or cross the railway track except in authorised places/locations to avoid any unfortunate incident," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)