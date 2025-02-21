Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityu Kumbh" remark. He also termed Congress as an "anti-Sanatan" party.

Speaking to ANI after taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, CM Sarma told ANI about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityu Kumbh" remarks: "She should not have spoken like this. I would request her to come here and take a holy dip for the development of the people of West Bengal."

CM Banerjee had said, "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'. I respect Mahakumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning. How many people have been recovered?"

Speaking about Congress, he said, " Congress party is anti-Santan. I think the Congress party is not going to be there for a long time."

Sarma further emphasised the cultural significance of the Mahakumbh, especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Once again, under the leadership of PM Modi, the Sanatan culture has come up in front of the world. This Mahakumbh is proof that Sanatan is the past, present and the future of the world," he added, highlighting the event's global impact on promoting India's spiritual heritage.

Replying to a question asked by Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar at the UP Legislative Assembly during the ongoing Budget session, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said that the government has brought more than eight crore people out of the poverty line in the last eight years.

"We should be proud that under the leadership of PM Modi, in 10 years, we have been able to bring 25 crore people above the poverty line, and in the last eight years, our government has brought more than six crore people out of poverty. This shows that there have been changes in every sector. The country and the world are seeing the potential of Uttar Pradesh today, which can be seen associated with the organisation of Mahakumbh. The Mahakumbh is going to bring a growth of more than Rs 3 lakh crore in the economy of UP," said CM Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

