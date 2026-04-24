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Agency News Agency News India News | TamIl Nadu Depy CM Udhyanidhi Stalin Flies Abroad with Family Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is reportedly travelling to Dubai for a short duration following the completion of polling of assembly polls.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is reportedly travelling to Dubai for a short duration following the completion of polling of assembly polls.

He departed from Chennai International Airport on Friday morning, along with his family.

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On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Tamil Nadu will win as he exercised his right to vote at the polling station in Chennai, urging people to do the same.

"Just like I exercised my right, everyone must fulfil their democratic duty, it is important...Tamil Nadu will win," he said.

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Along with CM, his wife Durga Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and other family members cast a vote at a polling station in Chennai.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi said, "Just come out and vote. I have been doing this for the last 25 years. My son is voting for the first time."

MK Stalin contested elections at his bastion Kolathur Assembly constituency.

Stalin is facing a serious multi-cornered challenge from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) VS Babu and AIADMK's P Santhana Krishnan, along with NTK's Soundara Pandian Louther Seth. This has turned Kolathur into a high-voltage triangular contest, with actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK attempting to disrupt traditional vote banks while the AIADMK seeks to reclaim lost ground.

Stalin's electoral track record in Kolathur remains formidable. In 2021, he secured a massive 1,05,522 votes (61.4%), defeating AIADMK's Aadi Rajaram by a staggering margin of 70,384 votes. The election saw a voter turnout of 64.63% out of 2,68,296 electors.

Meanwhile, Udayanidhi Stalin contested the polls from the Chepuak-Triplicane assembly constituency, He is up against AIADMK's Adhi Rajaram, NTK's Ayisha Begum and TVK's D Selvam.

Meanwhile, the polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with Tamil Nadu recording a 84.80 per cent turnout, according to the data by the Election Commission of India.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)