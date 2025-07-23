Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday chaired a review meeting to assess the implementation of key welfare schemes and developmental initiatives of the government under the Sonari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh.

The review meeting focused on ensuring the timely execution, transparency, and effective grassroots delivery of various government schemes for the holistic development of the constituency and its people.

During the review, CM Sarma emphasised the government's commitment to the socio-cultural, academic, and economic upliftment of the people of Charaideo district.

He reiterated that all initiatives must reflect tangible impact at the grassroots level and directed officials to maintain transparency and accountability in the execution of the schemes for nearly four lakh people of the district.

He reviewed the feasibility of the Nahar Ali Railway Overbridge and asked PWD to undertake the preliminary studies for the government to take necessary steps for the construction of the ROB and ease traffic movement in the area.

He also took stock of the implementation of Eti Koli Duti Paat, Mukhya Mantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, Nijut Moina Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, etc.

He also asked the in-charge DC, Ayush Garg, to maintain a close watch on the district's agricultural response, particularly in view of the below-average rainfall in certain areas.

He also asked Commissioner and Secretary of Agriculture Aruna Rajoria to ensure a sufficient stock of Bina 11, a high-yield seed variety, in case the state is hit by a drought-like situation.

In a major development announcement, the Chief Minister revealed that the Government of Assam will construct a state-of-the-art auditorium with a seating capacity of 800 in Sonari. Moreover, plans are underway for the construction of a new FCI godown to bolster food storage and distribution capacity in the district.

Highlighting infrastructure development as a key focus area, Sarma directed PWD to ensure a facelift and qualitative revamp of the Sonari Town Road, thereby enhancing road connectivity and ease of travel for residents.

He also underscored the need for capacity building and upgrading of border roads within the Charaideo district to strengthen connectivity and economic activity in border areas.

Chief Minister Sarma also instructed the DC to assess the status of the Navodaya Vidyalaya in Sonari and ensure that necessary steps are taken to facilitate quality education and infrastructure development at the institution.

During the meeting, CM Sarma made it clear that the government remains steadfast in its mission to transform Sonari into a model constituency through targeted developmental interventions and people-centric governance.

The review meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Commerce Bimal Bora, MLA Sonari LAC Dharmeswar Konwar, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, and other senior officials from various departments.

The Chief Minister also reviewed various development schemes being implemented in Nowboicha LAC of Lakhimpur district, covering key sectors such as infrastructure, flood mitigation, health and welfare initiatives.

He emphasised the importance of their timely execution. He assessed progress on PWD projects, water resources, irrigation, MGNREGA and Amrit Sarovar, directing DC Pranabjit Kakoty to ensure that the Amrit Sarovars are made suitable for pisciculture.

He also directed the DC to strengthen embankments in Nowboicha LAC to enhance flood protection measures and reiterated that ensuring the safety and security of the people remains a top priority. In this regard, he further directed the construction of raised platforms to shelter people during seasonal floods.

Minister Ranoj Pegu, MLA Manab Deka, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister also reviewed development activities in Tingkhong LAC of Dibrugarh district. (ANI)

