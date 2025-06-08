Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday chaired a series of high-level meetings addressing a wide range of governance and developmental issues in Assam, including police welfare, social welfare schemes, capital investment projects, and agricultural exports.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the government's plan to introduce a model under the Assured Career Progression (ACP) Scheme to ensure timely promotions for Assam Police personnel, aimed at recognising the hard work of the state's law enforcement officers by facilitating time-bound promotions from the rank of Constable to Havildar.

Sarma also conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing implementation of the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme and evaluated district and constituency-wise progress and issued directives to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out.

The Orunodoi scheme remains one of Assam's flagship initiatives, aimed at directly transferring benefits to economically weaker sections, particularly women.

Additionally, the Chief Minister reviewed the status of several projects being executed under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment programme.

Focusing on the state's agricultural economy, Sarma also lauded the achievements of the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) in promoting local agricultural products in global markets and announced that a new phase, APART 2, is being launched to build upon these successes. The new version will be aligned with the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative to provide cohesive outcomes and further boost farmer incomes.

"3. Took an in-depth review on the progress of various schemes ongoing under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment. 4. APART Assam has been successful in taking forward Assam's agri products to the world market. We are making it more potent through APART 2 which will also link up with ODOP for cohesive results and boost farmers' incomes," his post added.

The day-long meetings by the CM were focused on pushing the government to strengthen public service mechanisms and ensure inclusive growth across Assam. (ANI)

