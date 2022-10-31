Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off a run to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

The 'Run for Unity', which began from the Nehru Stadium in the city, saw the participation of a large number of people, including students, sports personalities, sports enthusiasts, ASHA and health workers, Anganwadi workers, personnel from police forces among others.

Sarma also administered a unity pledge to the participants of the run.

Speaking on occasion, Chief Minister Sarma while paying rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the latter's birth anniversary said this great man with his steely resolve and decisive leadership laid the foundation for a united India.

It may be noted that commemorating the birth anniversary of this great soul 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' is being celebrated across the country and as a part of this 'Run for Unity' was organised in 3500 places in 35 districts of the state.

He said that the day has been celebrated across the country to invigorate young minds with the unity, harmony and sense of security of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Assam Chief Minister on this occasion also called upon the youth to imbibe the ideals of Sardar Patel the great unifier and contribute to strengthening and promoting the idea of an Akhand Bharat.

Shedding light on the life of the Iron Man, Chief Minister Sarma said that Sardar Patel was a clear-headed, powerful and honest man who gave decisive leadership during the Satyagraha Movement launched against the British in 1942. As a result of this Mahatma Gandhi adorned him with the title 'Sardar'. Even during the complex situation, Sardar Patel used to take pragmatic and decisive decisions which were some of his characteristic traits.

The Chief Minister also said that even Lord Mountbatten appreciated Sardar Patel who played a crucial role in the reconstruction of the country.

It may be noted that India's first Home Minister, Patel is credited for the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India.

He also appealed to everybody to emulate the ideology of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and contribute to the making of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

Handloom and Textile Minister U.G. Brahma, MP Rajya Sabha Bhubaneswar Kalita, Mayor GMC Mrigen Sarania and a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

