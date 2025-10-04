Biswanath (Assam) [India], October 4 (ANI): In a major boost to the manpower and connectivity of Assam Police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the headquarters of the 5th Assam Police Commando Battalion at Pabhoi in Biswanath district, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Spreading over 218 bighas, the battalion is equipped with modern facilities for an elite commando force.

It may be noted that on July 18, 2022, during a Cabinet meeting, the Government of Assam had decided to set up five Assam Police Commando Battalions in Biswanath, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia.

Subsequently, on December 10 the same year, Chief Minister Sarma laid the foundation stone of the Battalion at Pabhoi in Biswnath.

Within a span of three years, its infrastructure has been completed, as the Chief Minister dedicated it to the service of the people.

The battalion has all modern facilities, including residential accommodation for 400 commando personnel, advanced security with boundary fencing, nine watchtowers and underground bunkers with magazine vaults, barracks for 256 commandos and 144 residential quarters for officers and staff, training and operational infrastructure like a parade ground, drill shed, obstacle course, shooting range, classrooms with computer facilities, and more.

With these facilities, the Pabhoi Commando Battalion is expected to emerge as a centre of excellence for commando training and operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that ever since the present State government assumed office, decisive steps taken by Assam Police have led to a remarkable reduction in the crime rate across the state.

Speaking about the development that has taken place in Biswanath over the past few years, he said that the district has been one of the most inspired recipients of the government's ambitious vision for progress.

CM Sarma further highlighted that a medical college is being established in the district, a stadium has been constructed, and new buildings for the District Commissioner's office and the Circuit House have been completed.

The inauguration of the Pabhoi Commando Battalion today marks another milestone. Although Biswanath is a newly created district, it has managed to surpass many other districts in terms of development, the Chief Minister remarked, adding that the progress achieved in Biswanath is really commendable.

CM Sarma pointed out that until 2016, there were very few paved roads in Biswanath. "However, today, all roads in the district have been blacktopped. Roads inside the tea garden lines have also been constructed. Anganwadi centres have been revamped, and new high schools are being built," he said.

Seeking the cooperation of the people, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to continue its efforts to steer Biswanath towards a new horizon of growth.

Minister Health and Family Welfare, Ashok Singhal, Member of Parliament, Ranjit Dutta, MLAs Pramod Borthakur, Utpal Bora, Diganta Ghatowar, and Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, Chairman, Assam State Transport Corporation, Pallav Lochan Das, Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh; Special Director General of Police, Munna Prasad Gupta; along with several senior officials and dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

