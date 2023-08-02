Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched the Department of Forest & Environment's Amrit Brikshya Andolan web portal/mobile application and the Wood-based Industry (WBI) registration web portal.

He also launched a theme song for the Amrit Brikshya Andolan, an initiative aimed at planting a total of 1 crore (10 million) commercially-viable saplings across the state by individuals from various walks of life on coming September 17.

Speaking at the event held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, CM Sarma, referring to the launch of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan web portal/mobile app as a first step towards the target of 1 crore sapling plantation on September 17, said Amrit Brikshya Andolan would provide a major boost to the state's green economy.

Stating that rampant destruction of forests across the world as one of the major contributing factors behind global warming, CM Sarma exuded confidence collective initiatives such Amrit Brikshya Andolan would be Assam's contribution towards the fight against climate change.

"On September 17, 2023, around 40 lakh members of women self-help groups from across the state would be planting two commercially-viable saplings each, taking the total to 80 lakh. The rest (20 lakh or more) would be planted by people belonging to various walks of life such as anganwadi workers, tea garden workers, government officials, police and forest battalions and members of the general public of the state," he added.

Saplings would be available at distribution centres that would be set up for the purpose, he said, adding that those who register themselves with the Amrit Brikshya Andolan app/portal and upload geo-tagged photographs of them planting the saplings would be credited with an amount of Rs 100 in their bank account.

If the sapling planted on September 17 manages to survive three years, the concerned individual would be paid an additional Rs 200, he said.

"Next year, the Government of Assam would target planting of 3 crore commercially-viable saplings while in 2025, aim would be to plant 5 crore saplings," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister said the current dispensation in the State accords top priority to harmonious existence with the surrounding environment and raising farmers' income.

"Amrit Brikshya Aandolan, apart from boosting the State's green cover, would facilitate an increase in income of Assam's farmers. Agro-farming elsewhere are providing a constant and remunerative source of income for farmers but owing to a number of factors, it is yet to catch the fancy of the State's farmers", he remarked.

The Assam Wood-based Industries (Promotion & Development) Rules 2022, that replaces Assam Wood-based Industries (Establishment & Regulation) Rules of 2000, would facilitate the growth of indigenous wood-based industries by removing the handicap imposed by the earlier rules, he added.

This would prove particularly helpful for the agar-wood growers as the new rules would allow for processing of agar oil in home-based units, he said, adding the agarwood growers of upper Assam would benefit immensely from it.

Assam Wood-based Industries (Promotion & Development) Rules 2022 trifurcates the State's wood-based industries into primary, secondary and composite, he said, adding while license would be mandatory for operating a primary wood-based industry, registration alone shall be sufficient to own and operate a secondary wood-based industry such as agar-wood-based industries, etc.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence initiatives such as Amrit Brikshya Andolan, Wood-based Industries (Promotion & Development) Rules 2022 would aid in preservation of the State's biodiversity, among others.

Today's event was also attended by Minister of Environment & Forest Chandramohan Patowary, Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister of Science & Technology Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Revenue & Disaster Management Jogen Mohan, Minister of Labour Welfare Sanjay Kishan, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, Director General of Police GP Singh, along with a number of members of legislative assembly. (ANI)

