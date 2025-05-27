New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy in Delhi on Tuesday and urged him to extract new minerals.

During detailed discussions at the Union Minister's office at Shastri Bhawan, CM Sarma requested Reddy to extract new minerals and build seamless coal linkages to the upcoming thermal power plants in the State.

The Chief Minister also urged the Union Minister to expand the area of operations at the Margherita coal mines to help Assam augment its coal income.

Reddy assured Sarma that he would look into the requirements of Assam in the crucial coal and mines sector to refuel the economy.

"The discussion focused on harnessing Assam's mineral potential and strengthening cooperation in the mining sector," said CMO Assam in its official X handle.

Officials from Coal and Mines pointed out that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) recently approved revisions to the country's Shakti Policy, setting off coal sector reforms that aim to transparently allocate coal to thermal power plants, while simplifying the processes around it.

This comes against the backdrop of India's double achievement of surpassing 1 billion tonnes in coal production and despatch in 2024-2025.

The meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Coal and Mines was attended by Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr.KK Dwivedi, and Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, Kavitha Padmanabhan.

Later, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Sarma posted, "Had a good meeting on securing Assam's coal and mineral requirements with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp Ji. We had an in-depth discussion on building seamless coal linkages to the upcoming thermal power plants in the State; expanding operations at the Margherita coal mines and extraction of new minerals." (ANI)

