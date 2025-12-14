New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a courtesy call on the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in the national capital on Sunday.

During the meeting at the Vice President's enclave, Chief Minister Sarma personally congratulated Radhakrishnan on his appointment as Vice President of India. The Chief Minister also extended a formal invitation to the Vice President to visit Assam and witness the state's transformation and recent development progress.

Also Read | Nitin Nabin Appointed As BJP's National Working President: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates, Says His Energy and Dedication Will Strengthen Party in Years Ahead.

According to a release, the Vice President appreciated the gesture and interacted warmly with the Chief Minister during a 30-minute meeting.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Honoured to call upon Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan ji in New Delhi today."

Also Read | Vidisha: School Bus Plunges Into Johad River in Madhya Pradesh, Several Students Injured (Watch Video).

"I personally congratulated him on assuming the august office of @VPIndia and invited him to visit Assam to witness the State's transformation in recent years."

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2000155414395322442

Meanwhile, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan released a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II (Suvaran Maran) at the Vice-President's Enclave, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President appreciated the Government of India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its continuous support to Tamil culture and language. He lauded initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and the sustained efforts to recognise and honour Tamil kings, leaders, and freedom fighters who had not received due recognition in the past, according to a release.

The Vice President said that the release of the commemorative postage stamp on Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar was part of this ongoing process of recognition. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)