West Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], September 28 (ANI): As a part of Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamity Abhiyan (MMUA), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday presented cheques to 19,000 beneficiaries from 2,200 Self Help Groups under Rongkhang assembly, providing each beneficiary Rs 10,000 start-up capital.

The scheme aims to provide seed capital to over 35 lakh women across Assam in sectors like agriculture, livestock and handloom.

Also Read | Dehradun Shocker: Refused Sex, Obsessed Lover Strangles Girl and Dumps Body in Canal; Arrested.

Addressing a public meeting at Waisong Stadium, Dongkamokam, West Karbi Anglong, Sarma urged all beneficiaries to utilise the seed capital received under the MMUA for productive activities, thereby becoming financially self-reliant and contributing to the development of their families.

"The beneficiaries can use the funds for any productive activity on their own or they can use the funds collectively with other women in the self-help groups to run commercial activities. The fund can also be used by a member of the beneficiary's family for business," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: Tamil Nadu Police Book TVK Leaders, Including General Secretary Bussy Anand, After Stampede at Vijay's Election Rally in State.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Durga Puja, the Chief Minister said that Durga represents maternal power, and it means women's strength. He noted that whenever women's strength rises, society changes. Inspired by Assam's initiative, Bihar recently introduced a similar scheme.

"Under MMUA, State government has helped in forming Self Help Groups (SHGs), and empowering women with revolving funds, and linking them with bank loans. The main aim of the abhiyan is to help the enterprising women to become 'Lakhpati'. Around eight lakh women in Assam earn around Rs 1 lakh annually through their entrepreneurial activities. While around one lakh women earn more than Rs 10 lakh a year. Some of these women have even changed themselves into 'Mahalakhpati'. Women can run small businesses like beekeeping, dairy production etc," he said.

He emphasised that through MMUA, the government seeks to support women in carrying forward their entrepreneurial activities. He also urged the women beneficiaries to use the funds for income-generating work.

"If the women beneficiaries spend the first instalment, which is Rs 10,000, wisely on suitable income-generating work, they will receive Rs 25,000 in the second year with bank support. If they invest Rs 25,000 rupees in productive work, they will then receive Rs 50,000 in the third year. Giving Rs 10,000 as 'seed capital' to 30 lakh women would cost the State government Rs 3,000 crore rupees. In the following year, giving Rs 25,000 to the same women will require Rs 7,500 crore, and for the support of Rs. 50,000, State government will bear the expense of Rs. 16,000 crore," he said.

He, however, maintained that government will be very happy to spend the amount which can help the women to become lakhpati.

CM Sarma also announced that from October 7, under the Orunodoi scheme, women will receive Rs. 1,250 per month. Families with Ujjwala gas cards will get Rs. 250 in subsidy to buy gas cylinders.

"From November 1, ration card holders will receive pulses, sugar, and salt at subsidised rates along with rice. The government will also arrange for subsidised edible oil," CM Sarma added.

Chief Executive Member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Nandita Garlosa, MP Amar Sing Tisso, MLAs Rupsing Teron and Dorsing Ronghang, Mission Director, Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, Kuntal Moni Sharma Bordoloi, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma visited Sing Ronghang Memorial Guest House, Donkamokam and listened to the special 126th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' address of the Prime Minister, where PM Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika highlighting his iconic song 'Manuhe Mauhor Baba'.

The Prime Minister also paid his rich tributes to Assam's beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg stating that the singer will forever remain an enduring symbol of Assam's cultural spirit, living on the hearts of millions.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Sarma inaugurated the West Karbi Anglong District Hospital at Hamren with 100 bed facility marking a major step in strengthening healthcare infrastructure in West Karbi Anglong.

Built at a cost of about Rs 30 crore under the National Health Mission, the three-storied hospital stands on 62 bighas of land with a built-up area of 81,055 square feet.

The hospital includes facilities like emergency care, general medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, radiology, ENT, dermatology, dentistry, ophthalmology, psychiatry, and physiotherapy. The hospital also houses operating theatres, laboratories, a pharmacy, ECG, X-ray, ICU, blood bank, general wards for men and women, six private wards, two conference halls, and residential quarters for doctors and healthcare staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that he had laid the foundation for the hospital as Health Minister, and now, as Chief Minister, he felt proud to dedicate it to the people on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shasthi of Durga Puja.

He announced that a GNM Nursing School would be set up in Hamren to provide nursing education for local girls. Classrooms have already been built within the hospital, and once the hostel is ready, the nursing institute will be made operational, the Chief Minister added.

CM Sarma, moreover, said that by December, the hospital will also have an operational CT scan machine. A dialysis unit has already been installed at the Dongkamukam Community Health Centre, as the government is ready to provide similar facilities at Hamren hospital if the public so demands.

He further said that efforts are underway to start caesarean delivery facilities in the hospital.

CM Sarma, on the occasion, congratulated the doctors and nurses on the inauguration of this new district hospital. He also called upon the medical fraternity associated with the 100 bed district hospital to dedicate themselves to the service of the patients.

Chief Executive Member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Nandita Garlosa, Karbi King Long Sing Ronghang, MLA, Rupsing Teron, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)