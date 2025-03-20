Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit Dibrugarh from March 20 to 23.

The CM will hold a cabinet meeting at 4:00 PM today and participate in a review meeting with the party MLAs.

Earlier, Sarma started the process of distributing sanction letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) by ceremoniously presenting 10 sanction letters to 10 beneficiaries at a central function held at Rampur, in Palashbhari in Kamrup district on Wednesday.

According to an official press release, the Chief Minister has started the process of distributing 3,88,358 sanction letters under the (PMAY-G) to the beneficiaries across the state.

The first instalment amount under the scheme of Rs 37,500 is to be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of the scheme, according to the press release.

During the distribution ceremony CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "with the distribution of the PMAY-G sanction letters, State government has taken a decisive step to ensure that Housing for all does not remain a vision, it becomes a reality".

"We aim to complete the target of 26 lakh PMAY houses in the coming days and make the provision for 15 lakh additional homes to ensure every poor in Assam has his or her own pucca house," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister also said that the government has always committed to meeting the people's housing needs, and through PMAY, the State government is prioritizing these needs.

On Tuesday, Sarma laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed critical care block at SM Dev Civil Hospital in Silchar, which was a move to strengthen healthcare facilities in the city.

It may be noted that the critical care block, covering 6,335 sqm, will have ground plus four stories. The facility is expected to enhance critical care with an ICU, Operation Theatre, isolation wards, and paediatric care unit to cater to the diverse needs of the patients.

The project cost of the critical care block is estimated to be Rs 24 crore. During his day-long tour, Chief Minister Sarma also laid the foundation of New Circuit House, Silchar. (ANI)

