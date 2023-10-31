Guwahati, Oct 30 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of Air Marshal (retd) PK Borbora on Monday, the first officer from the North East region to be promoted to that rank.

Sarma also said the death of Borbora was a great loss to the nation.

"Deeply anguished to learn about the sudden demise of Air Marshal (Retd) PK Borbora," the CM wrote on X.

"An illustrious Airforce veteran, he was also the first officer from the North East to be promoted to the rank of Air Marshal. His demise is a great loss to our nation," Sarma added, extending his condolences to the bereaved family.

Borbora, who had retired as the vice-chief of the Indian Air Force, breathed his last in Delhi on Monday. He was 73.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed his grief over the death of the former air force officer.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of former IAF Vice Chief, Air Marshal (Rtd) PK Borbora. An illustrious air warrior who devoted his entire life to the nation, his passing away is a great loss to us all," Sonowal also wrote on X.

