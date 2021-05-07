Guwahati, May 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday visited two COVID Care Centres at Sarusajai Sports Complex and Royal Global University here and enquired about the infrastructure and treatment facilities there, amid a raging second wave of the coronavirus infection.

He asked the authorities to keep oxygen facilities ready along with other arrangements for the treatment of COVID patients there.

Addressing the people who were recuperating from the disease at the facilities, Sonowal said the government is committed to provide the best possible care to them.

He said the state government has also ramped up infrastructure in various medical facilities so that no patient is deprived of getting treatment.

The Assam government has initiated several steps and directed the district administrations to contain the spread of the disease, Sonowal stated.

He also mentioned that the health department has been working along with its stakeholders round the clock to tackle the second wave of the pandemic.

An elaborate arrangement has been put in place for the vaccination drive, Sonowal said.

The government is trying its best to upgrade COVID care infrastructure like ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen facilities, he said, adding that people should not hesitate to get inoculated.

He further urged the media to make people aware of the vaccination programme and motivate them to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

