Goa [India], February 18: EP Biocomposites Limited (BSE: 543595), a leading provider of advanced wastewater treatment solutions, has entered into a strategic agreement with Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, one of India's premier research institutions.

The collaboration is aimed at strengthening the Company's technical and research-backed capabilities in advanced wastewater treatment systems, particularly focusing on innovative non-biological treatment technologies for wastewater recycling.

Under the agreement, IISc will provide expert technical consultancy, design review, and process optimization support. The engagement is expected to enhance process efficiency, system reliability, and compliance with evolving environmental regulations.

This strategic step will enable EP Biocomposites Limited to introduce unique non-biological wastewater treatment solutions, differentiating its offerings in the market while supporting sustainable water management practices. The collaboration aligns with the Company's long-term strategy of delivering environmentally responsible and technology-driven solutions across industrial and municipal wastewater treatment applications. EP Biocomposites Limited remains committed to expanding its technology portfolio and strengthening its position in the industrial and municipal wastewater treatment sector through innovation-led growth.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the development, Mr. Rajkumar Kamat, Managing Director said: "Our partnership with the Indian Institute of Science reinforces our long-term strategy of building a strong technology-driven competitive advantage. This collaboration will help us develop advanced, research-backed non-biological wastewater treatment solutions, improve system reliability, and address evolving regulatory requirements. We believe this initiative will strengthen our positioning across industrial and municipal segments while supporting sustainable growth and value creation."

About EP Biocomposites Ltd

EP Biocomposites Limited is a Goa-based public limited company engaged in the manufacture and supply of sustainable infrastructure and polymer-based products across India. The Company is part of the EP Kamat Group, which is committed to fostering a clean, green, and safe environment through innovative engineering solutions and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

EP Biocomposites' core product portfolio includes a range of Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) products such as door shutters, frames, laminated doors, biodigester tanks, bio toilets, fire doors, garden benches, fencing and allied FRP solutions for construction, industrial, and infrastructure applications. The Company also provides sanitation and wastewater solutions, including bio-digester toilets, sewage treatment plants (STP) and effluent treatment plants (ETP) that support efficient waste management and water reuse strategies for residential, commercial, institutional, and government projects.

Driven by quality standards and environmental responsibility, EP Biocomposites designs its products for durability, low maintenance, and reduced environmental impact, aligning with modern sustainability principles. The Company's offerings contribute to enhanced public infrastructure, cleaner sanitation systems, and efficient water treatment solutions across diverse segments in India.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, industry risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. EP Biocomposites Limited will not be responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

