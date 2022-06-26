Silchar (Assam) [India], June 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Silchar to monitor the flood situation and took stock of the condition of people who have been affected by the flood.

The Chief Minister during his second visit to Silchar today after a gap of two days inspected inundated areas including Malini Beel, Public School Road, Radhamadhab Road, Kanakpur, Rangirkhari, Sonai Road, National Highway and Tarapur and interacted with the flood-hit people.

Also Read | Delhi Police Bust Fake Placement Agency, Seven Arrested for Cheating Over 250 Job Aspirants.

Later, he also chaired a meeting at the Cachar Deputy Commissioner's office to review the flood situation.

Sarma gave instructions for providing proper medical facilities, especially to elderly people and sick persons, and asked the health department to ensure the same.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'In May, Uddhav Thackeray Had Asked Eknath Shinde Whether He Wants To Be CM', Claims Aaditya Thackeray.

The Chief Minister informed that 15-20 doctors from Guwahati would be sent to Silchar soon.

He instructed that a health camp be conducted in each and every municipal ward of the town and also directed the health department to provide medicines to people's houses at least for the next seven days.

The Chief Minister reviewed the status of the electricity supply in Silchar and directed the APDCL officials to restore the power supply step by step in the town.

Sarma also asked the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel to continue their efforts to the best possible extent to reach various areas and rescue people stuck in flooded places.

He also gave instructions for distributing halogen tablets to each and every municipal ward of the town.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also informed that arrangements are being made to send one thousand litres of kerosene and adequate vegetables and animal medicines from Guwahati to Silchar.

The Chief Minister also said that the boats, which are presently available with the administration, should deliver one kit containing a matchbox, candle, baby food and other essential items to various areas per visit.

Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, MP Rajdeep Roy, MLAs Dipayan Chakraborty and Kaushik Rai and Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli were also present at the review meeting.

On Saturday, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed that the overall flood situation in the state has improved but over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts continue to remain affected due to the natural calamity.

According to ASDMA, a total of 117 people have lost their lives so far in the flood and landslides in the state this year; of which 100 people died in flood alone, while the remaining 17 died due to landslides. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)