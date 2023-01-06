Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited Sainik School in Goalpara during which, apart from taking stock of the infrastructural and other needs, also inaugurated a 350-seating capacity amphitheater at the premises of the educational institution.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said Assam was now on the path towards becoming one of the most progressive States on all fronts and that in the last 18 months, the State has been able to achieve extraordinary successes in multiple fronts.

He added Sainik School Goalpara should not remain disconnected from the wave of growth and progress a new and resurgent Assam is offering.

Citing the example of Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, the current General Officer Commanding-In-Chief of the Indian Army's Eastern Command, and an alumnus of Sainik School Goalpara, the Chief Minister said, "The educational institution's current crop of students should also work hard so that they too can get admitted to National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy."

He appealed to the students of Sainik School Goalpara never to compromise with their aims and ambitions and remain committed towards fulfilling them, irrespective of the hurdles that might come their way.

"Every person must cherish a dream and relentlessly work towards its fulfillment," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister assured of a 5-year roadmap for Sainik School Goalpara so that the educational institution can be transformed into one of the top-10 educational institutions in the country.

GOC-In-C of Army's Eastern Command Lt. General Rana Pratap Kalita, 51 Sub Area GOC Major General Rajesh Kumar Jha, Principal of Sainik School Goalpara Colonel YS Parmar, Goalpara Deputy Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury and a host of other dignitaries were also present during the Chief Minister's visit. (ANI)

