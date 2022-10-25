Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the site of the riverfront beautification work being undertaken on the bank of the Brahmaputra near Kachari.

Taking stock of the progress of riverfront beautification in and around the old Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner's office premises and nearby areas, the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to complete the entire process within the stipulated time period. The riverfront beautification project, once completed, is expected to act as a huge boost in attracting domestic and foreign tourists to the city.

Also Read | Jairam Ramesh Says 'India Does Not Need To Draw Any Lessons From Any Other Country' After Shashi Tharoor, P Chidambaram's Tweets on Rishi Sunak's Elevation As UK PM Stirs Political Debates.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal, Education Advisor to Government of Assam Noni Gopal Mahanta, Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Pallab Gopal Jha and a host of other senior officials.

The Assam Chief Minister on Tuesday also paid a visit to Changsari Higher Secondary School and Changsari Vidyapeeth in Kamrup district and took stock of the condition of infrastructure such as classrooms, boundary walls, etc. of the two educational institutions.

Also Read | Diwali Freak Accident: Man Critically Injured After Cracker Explodes Accidentally in His Pocket in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister, instructing the officials concerned to do the needful, stated that there are plans in place to transform one of these two institutions into a model higher secondary school while appropriate steps would be taken to improve the overall educational environment of the other.

It is worth mentioning that the current dispensation in the State, under the Chief Ministership of Sarma, has been tirelessly working towards improving the infrastructure and overall educational environment of the educational institutions of Assam since the very beginning of assuming power.

The Chief Minister, during his Changsari visit, was accompanied by his Cabinet colleague Ashok Singhal, Education Advisor to Government of Assam Noni Gopal Mahanta, Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, along with other senior functionaries of the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)