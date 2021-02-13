Guwahati, Feb 13 (PTI) The Congress's Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday said that he and party MLA Rakibul Hussain have decided to donate one month's salary to the employees of the non-functional Nagaon Paper Mill of central PSU firm Hindustan Paper Corporation (HPC) in Assam. The HPC's Cachar unit in Panchgram ceased to function on October 20, 2015, while the Nagaon mill in Jagiroad stopped operating on March 31, 2017. No salary was paid to the staff of Cachar and Nagaon units since January and March of 2017 respectively.

Gogoi said that he and Hussain will donate their salaries during the visit of a Congress delegation to the factory to enquire about the condition of the employees of the Nagaon unit as well as the Cachar plant of the HPC.

"The people there are suffering and we don't have any word to express their grief. We two have decided to donate one month's salary to the Employees Welfare Fund and appeal to all Congress workers to help them as much as possible," he said.

The Congress had in October last year said that if voted to power in the assembly election due in March-April, the party will take steps for the revival of the two paper mills.

