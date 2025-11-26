Nagaon (Assam) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Assam unit of the Congress staged a 'Samvidhan Diwas' padyatra on Wednesday, carrying the national flag in the state's Nagaon.

Speaking to reporters, APCC president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "Today is Constitution Day and we are observing the Constitution Day in various districts of Assam. We have taken out a padyatra to create awareness on the Constitution. In Nagaon, especially, we took out a rally in association with Seva Dal, and senior Congress leader MP Pradyut Bordoloi and MP Rakibul Hussain, and MLA Sibamani Borah took part in the rally."

"Our main aim is to create awareness of the Constitution. Why is it necessary today? The Constitution is not only a law book. Today, the attack on the fourth pillar and other institutions, the indigenous people are suffering and the attack on the six-ethnic groups of Assam. There is no democracy under the BJP, and creating lawlessness, and in this case, the Constitution inspired us and gives us strength. As an army of the Constitution, today we come out to save the Constitution and against the BJP government for creating unrest in the country," Gogoi said.

"A lot of common people have raised their voice against the autocratic ways of this government; they should not feel they are alone, we are there with them in this fight, and we have taken a pledge today that we will save our constitution as we began this journey," he added.

Meanwhile, Gogoi further stated that the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee is taking very seriously the Election Commission's recent moves that appear designed to help the BJP form governments through vote manipulation. To prevent vote theft, the party is making Block Level Agents (BLAs) and booth committees more vigilant and active.

Gaurav Gogoi stressed the point that the future of Assam should be in the hands of the Assamese people.

He alleged that in order to save his chair, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to bring BJP voters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and get their names enrolled in Assam's voter list before the next Assembly elections.

"A rebellion has already begun against him among various communities, villages, urban youth, and mothers across Assam. Alarmed by this, he is now frantically preparing fake voter lists. Himanta Biswa Sarma wants to become Chief Minister again with votes from outside the state, while the people of Assam want deliverance from his misrule. Representatives in Assam must be elected only by the votes of the people of Assam," Gogoi said. (ANI)

