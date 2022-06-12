Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], June 12 (ANI): The counting of votes for Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections are underway.

According to the reports, the ruling BJP is leading in 23 out of 26 Council seats in the initial trend.

The fate of 154 candidates who contested in the KAAC elections will be declared on Sunday and the counting of votes are underway at Diphu, Bokajan and Hamren.

The district administration of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong district has arranged tight security measures and put up strict supervision for the counting process.

Notably, violence had erupted at two polling booths under Duar Amla council constituency in West Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday during the KAAC election, said police.

According to the police, an irate mob destroyed ballot boxes of two polling booths and also had set a large number of ballot papers. Security personnel were forced to fire in air to control the situation. Heavy security personnel were deployed in the area following the incident.

Re-polling at two polling booths was held on June 10. (ANI)

