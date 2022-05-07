Golaghat (Assam) [India], May 7 (ANI): One CRPF jawan allegedlly shot himself with his service rifle at a camp of 155 Bn CRPF near Sarupathar area in Assam's Golaghat district along Assam-Nagaland border on Thursday night.

The deceased jawan was identified as Raj Singh hailing from Bihar.

He was posted at the 155 Bn CRPF camp at Chungajan area along Assam-Nagaland border.

Trinayan Bhuyan, SDPO of Dhansiri Sub-Division of Golaghat district, told ANI that the incident occurred around 8-30 pm on Thursday and the CRPF jawan had allegeldy shot himself with his service INSAS rifle at the camp."

On hearing the gunshot, fellow jawans rushed to the spot and found the jawan lying dead.

Later, senior officials of police and CRPF also rushed to the spot and sent the body to hospital for post-mortem. (ANI)

