Devotees in large numbers visit Maa Kamakhya temple after main door of the temple opened following Nivriti of Ambubachi Mela (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 26 (ANI): A large number of devotees flocked to the historic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Thursday morning as it reopened for public darshan following the Nivriti of the annual Ambubachi Mela.

The Main Priest of Maa Kamakhya temple, Himadri Sarma, said that after Nivriti, the temple portals opened at 6 am today.

He added that the temple administration worked hard for the smooth conduct of the Ambubachi festival.

Speaking to ANI, Himadri Sarma said, "After Nivriti, the temple portals opened at 6 am today. The devotees are taking darshan of Maa Kamakhya now. Everyone in the temple administration worked hard for the smooth conduct of the Ambubachi festival."

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, along with his wife, also visited the Kamakhya Temple on Thursday morning and offered prayers to Goddess Kamakhya.

Acharya said he prayed for a Viksit Bharat and for strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue the nation's development journey.

Speaking to the reporters, Lakshman Prasad Acharya said, "I prayed that we become Viksit Bharat soon. The arrangements have been done properly to facilitate smooth darshan for devotees. I also prayed that Maa Kamakhya gives 'shakti' to PM Modi, who is engaged in further developing the country."

The annual event commemorates the yearly menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, believed to be the embodiment of feminine power.

Ambubachi Mela takes place during the monsoon season, specifically in the Assamese month of Ahaar, around the middle of June.

After conducting Ambubachi Prabritti rituals, the main door of the Kamakhya temple closed on 22nd June to reopen on June 26.

It is one of the most revered centres of Tantric practices and is regarded as one of the oldest of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India.

The annual Ambubachi Mela, one of Assam's most revered Hindu festivals, commenced on Sunday at the historic Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati. The event began with traditional rituals, marking the start of the four-day-long celebration that draws devotees from across India and abroad.

Several other pujas are organised in this temple, including Durga Puja, Durgadeul and Madandeul. Some of the other pujas performed in this temple include Manasa Puja, Pohan Biya and Vasanti Puja. (ANI)

