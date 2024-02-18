Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 18 (ANI): Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Sunday flagged off the 21-km 'Guwahati Marathon' that is being organized by Prerana - IAS Officers' Wives' Association in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, runners from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the marathon.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 18, 2024.

Assam DGP noted that fitness comes to the fore and mainstreaming fitness is very important.

"It's a very good thing. Fitness comes to the fore and mainstreaming fitness is very important. If everyone takes good care of the body and starts taking part in such events, it would be very good for Guwahati. I have seen a lot of runners coming from outside...So that brings Guwahati to the international stage," Assam DGP told reporters on Sunday.

Also Read | Munich Security Conference 2024: India Pushing for Two-State Solution for Decades; Now More Countries Seeing It As 'Urgent', Says EAM S Jaishankar on Situation in Gaza.

He further extended his good wishes to the organizers.

"I wish all the best to the organizers and hope that they have this event as an annual event in the Guwahati calendar," he added.

Several hundreds of runners from different parts of the country and foreign countries have participated in the marathon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)