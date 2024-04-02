Assam police with one drug peddler in Assam's Cachar (Photo/ANI)

Cachar (Assam) [India], April 2 (ANI): Assam police has apprehended a drug peddler and seized drugs worth Rs 25 lakh in Assam's Cachar district, an official said.

The apprehended drug peddler was identified as Sahid Hussain Barbhuiya.

According to Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar District, based on a specific input, Cachar police intercepted a Royal Enfield bike at Sonabarighat Road and apprehended a person on Monday night, namely Sahid Hussain Barbhuiya.

"The police team recovered four packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape weighing about 47 grams of heroine from his possession, which was duly seized. The investigation is on," Numal Mahatta said.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Police seized 10,000 suspected Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore and apprehended a drug peddler in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday night, officials said on Monday.

The apprehended drug peddler has been identified as Hilal Uddin Borbhuiya (30).

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Cachar district, said that, based on secret information, SDPO, Lakhipur and staff conducted an operation against NDPS substances in the Uttar Lalpani area under Jirighat police station on Sunday.

"During the operation, the police team apprehended one person, identified as Hilal Uddin Borbhuiya and recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets from his possession," SSP Mahatta said.

He added that the suspected NDPS substances were seized and sealed on the spot in the presence of independent witnesses.

The market value of the narcotic substance in the black market is about Rs 2 crore, SSP Mahatta added. (ANI)

