Guwahati (Assam) [India] May 18 (ANI): Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a major narcotics seizure and said that heroin worth Rs 3.16 crore was recovered and a drug peddler has been arrested.

In a post on X, CM wrote, "Based on secret information, @GuwahatiPol intercepted a vehicle en route from Silchar to Guwahati and recovered 395.67 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.16 crore and 1 drug peddler arrested. Assam remains relentless in its crackdown on drug networks."

Earlier, Assam police carried out two major drug bust operations in Kokrajhar and Golaghat districts of the state, arresting three people and seizing substantial quantities of marijuana and heroin.

In a post on X, CM Sarma confirmed major drug busts by the Assam Police.

According to the CM, three people were arrested in Golaghat with 512.58 grams of heroin worth Rs three crore being seized too. In Kokrajhar, police seized around 963 kilograms of marijuana.

"Major Drug Busts by Assam Police. In two separate operations, Golaghat police seized 512.58g of heroin worth Rs3 crore and arrested 3 people. Kokrajhar police seized 963.19 kg of ganja. Our relentless pursuit against drugs will continue," CM Himanta said. (ANI)

