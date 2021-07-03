Golaghat, Jul 3 (PTI) A tusk-less adult elephant was found dead in a wetland in Assam's Golaghat district on Saturday, forest officials said.

The elephant had fallen into the Sungihola waterbody under Khumtai outpost of the district on Friday morning and after being stuck there for a day, it died, they said.

After a post-mortem was conducted, the body was buried in the vicinity, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)