Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 26 (ANI): A total of 129 animal casualties have been reported at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Bokakhat here due to drowning and other reasons, according to the Assam government.

The animals which have been rescued include 14 rhinos, five wild buffaloes, eight wild boars, two swamp deer, 95 hog deer, a sambar, three porcupines, and a Python.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has said that the death toll has reached 96. Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam's various districts for the fourth time this year.

A total of 2,543 villages is reeling from the effects of the rising waters of the Brahmaputra, among its other tributaries, which have affected 1,22,573.16 hectares of crop.

There are 50,136 people residing in 496 relief camps in the state. (ANI)

