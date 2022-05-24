The Central team will conduct a damage assessment study on the disaster that hit the hill district and later will submit a report to the Central and state government.

The Chief Minister said almost all roads, irrigation schemes, water supply schemes, hanging bridges, and power supply in the district have been badly damaged by the natural disaster.

Also Read | Fuel Price Cut: Devendra Fadnavis Slams Maharashtra Govt for Failing To Reduce Excise Duty on Fuel.

"The developing works that had been done in districts for last five to ten years are almost damaged," he added.

Sarma said that the state government officials and engineers will visit Haflong soon to survey the damages such as road, bridge, land etc and will submit a report to the government. "After the details reports, the government will re-build and construct the damages with new schemes. The state government will soon sanction an amount to North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) for re-construction of small damages for surface communication," Sarma said.

Also Read | Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 312 Specialist Officer Posts at ibps.in; Check Details Here.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the Dima Hasao district administration along with leaders and officials to review the preliminary destruction caused due to landslides. He stressed on immediate resumption of full-scale transportation and also laid emphasis on the restoration of damaged roads. He further assured that both the Central and the state governments will help North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) with adequate funds to tide over the present crisis. "We are working to mitigate the risk due to landslides," Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited the Dima Hasao district and took stock of the prevailing situation. He visited temporary relief camps in Lower Haflong High school and LP school along with officials and leaders. He interacted with inmates and reviewed medical and other facilities. The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to look after their needs and help them repair their houses.

As per the Flood Report by Assam government till date, two human lives were lost in flood in the last 24 hours and now total 26 human lives (21 in Flood and 5 in Landslide) have been lost in the first phase of flood till date.

A total of 5,80,145 populations of 1,374 villages in 18 districts were affected in flood in last 24 hours.

A total of 64098.92 hectares of crop areas have been affected in flood in last 24 hours. 346 relief camps and 182 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas in last 24 hours. A total of 81712 people are staying in these reliefs. Flood situation though improving is under close watch. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)