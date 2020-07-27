Guwahati, Jul 27 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam has improved slightly though one more person died and 22.34 lakh people in 22 of the states 33 districts are affected, an official report said on Monday.

With the death of one person at Bokakhat in Golaghat district, the toll in this year's flood and landslides has risen to 129.

While 103 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its bulletin.

The ASDMA said the number of people affected by the deluge has decreased by over 2.42 lakh since Sunday, while that of the districts was down by one.

Goalpara district remains the worst-hit with over 4.62 lakh people affected, while 3.81 lakh and 3 lakh people are hit in Barpeta and Morigaon districts, respectively.

Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force and district administrations besides local people have rescued 97 marooned people during the last 24 hours.

Currently, 2,026 villages are affected and 22.34 lakh hectare of cropland are inundated by floodwaters across Assam, the ASDMA said.

The district administrations are operating 432 relief camps and distribution centres in 15 districts, which currently have sheltered to 45,565 people.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri, Goalpara, Jorhat and Sonitpur districts, while its tributaries Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki and Kushiyara are also flowing above the danger level at various places.

Embankments, roads and many other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Morigaon districts.

Massive erosions have been witnessed at different places of Chirang district, ASDMA said.

Floodwaters ebbed from Charaideo district, but the districts still affected by the deluge are Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts.

