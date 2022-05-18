Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 18 (ANI): Assuring the government's preparedness for animals affected due to floods, the Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, on Wednesday said that the state government has successfully completed the construction work of around 40 highlands for dealing with the ongoing flood situations in Kaziranga and other National parks, and Wildlife Sanctuaries of the state.

"Kaziranga faces small or big flood every year, and as per my information, we are fully prepared along with the food services for the on-duty officials deployed for rescue operations in Kaziranga," Suklabaidya told ANI.

Stating that the forest officials are active on duty for 24 hours, he said that they are in regular contact with Kaziranga, and are ready with more than 25 boats for rescue.

While claiming that the department is taking initiatives to manage the flood crisis in a better way, he informed that an baby elephant was also rescued during the morning.

He also informed that as many as 20 elephants have arrived here and now this 15 km distance is being occupied by both humans and the elephants.

According to a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 96,697 people were affected alone in the Cachar district followed by 88,420 people affected in Hojai, 58,975 in Nagaon, 56,960 in Darrang, 39,874 in Biswanath and 22,526 in Udalguri district, till Tuesday.

As many as 1,089 villages under 67 revenue circles were affected by this wave of flood and floodwaters submerged 32944.52 hectares of cropland.

One person has also been reported missing in the Kampur revenue circle in the Nagaon district.

Besides, the district administration has set up 89 relief camps and 89 distribution centres where 39558 flood-affected people are taking shelter. (ANI)

