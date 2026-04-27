North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 27 (ANI): Tensions reached a boiling point in North 24 Parganas on Sunday night as violent clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in front of the Jagaddal Police Station.

The unrest comes just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a high-profile public meeting in the region on Monday.

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The spark for the violence was reportedly the tearing of political flags and posters put up for the Prime Minister's visit.

BJP workers accused TMC supporters of desecrating their campaign materials near the Jagaddal area. The situation escalated rapidly as supporters from both sides gathered in front of the Jagaddal Police Station, leading to heated exchanges, stone-pelting, and physical skirmishes that local law enforcement struggled to contain.

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In a significant escalation of the conflict, a bombing was reported at the residence of BJP MLA Pawan Singh, contesting from Bhatpara (General) Assembly constituency for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Crude bombs were hurled at the MLA's house, causing panic in the neighbourhood and significant property damage. At least three people were injured in the explosion. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

With the Prime Minister's rally scheduled for today, security agencies have been put on high alert. Additional paramilitary forces have been deployed in the Jagaddal and Bhatpara areas to prevent further escalation.

The police have registered a case regarding the bombing and the clashes, though the atmosphere remains highly volatile as both parties continue to trade accusations of political vendetta.

North 24 Parganas district witnessed poll campaigning with BJP heavyweights, including party national president Nitin Nabin, PM Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, all campaigning to consolidate support in the district with the highest population in West Bengal.

The first phase of polling on April 23 saw a staggering 92.35% voter turnout across the state. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)