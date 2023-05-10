Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 10 (ANI): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the 162nd birth anniversary celebrations of Rabindranath Tagore in Guwahati and commemorated it as Rabindra Jayanti.

The celebration of Rabindra Jayanti was organised by Greater Guwahati Rabindra Jayanti Udjapan Samiti which was held at District Library on Tuesday.

Also Read | Supreme Court to Hear SEBI Plea to Extend Time for Probe into Hindenburg Report on May 12.

Speaking at the program, the Assam Governor said, "Tagore was a legend in the world of music and literature who was also an emissary of goodwill among nations."

"Rabindranath converted music into an instrument of peace and harmony," the Assam Governor added.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriage: Arguments That Supreme Court Should Rule on Gay Marriages As Parliament is Not Likely to Do Anything Will Be 'Dangerous Proposition', Says Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind.

Last month, the Governor attended the convocation of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya and said that the institution was established after the name and ideology of the great 15th-century saint and philosopher, which has been rendering yeoman service in promoting and broadening the life and philosophy of Srimanta Sankaradeva.

Speaking at the convocation of the Viswavidyalaya at Rupnagar in Guwahati, Assam governor Kataria said that established in the year 2014, the university has become a powerful tool to facilitate social enrichment by spreading the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Hailing the role of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, the governor said, It is always an honour to attend the convocation of the University established in the name of the great man as the university is doing a commendable job of broadening the life and philosophy of the great man." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)