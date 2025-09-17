Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 17 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday presented the 'Governor Assam Vishwakarma Samman' to six divyangjan, recognising their outstanding contributions in various fields on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

The ceremony held at the Brahmaputra Wing of Raj Bhavan in Guwahati marked a significant step towards inclusivity and empowerment of the society.

The Governor extended warm congratulations to all the awardees and highlighted the cultural and symbolic significance of the day, which also coincides with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Extending his heartfelt birthday wishes to the Prime Minister and his inclusive vision, the Governor stated, "We should not focus on what someone lacks; we need to recognise the extraordinary ability that they possess."

He emphasised that this philosophy inspired the transformation of the term 'Viklang' to 'Divyangjan', reshaping societal perceptions of disability.

It may be noted that the Governor of Assam Vishwakarma Samman Award has been presented to six Divyangjans who have displayed remarkable courage, innovation, and commitment in their respective domains. Accordingly, Maulik Rabha from Goalpara, a visually impaired music teacher, was honoured in the field of Art and Culture for his role in preserving Assamese musical traditions through his music school, "Surya Sangeet."

In the category of Literature and Education, Nibedita Ghosh from Karbi Anglong, who is 100 per cent visually impaired, was recognised for her work as an inspiring educator and motivational speaker.

In the field of Science, Engineering, Medicine and Environment, Dharani Kalita from Bajali was honoured for his innovative work in converting manual tricycles into electric ones, benefiting many differently-abled individuals. Rakesh Banik from Nagaon received the award in the category of Social Work and Public Affairs for his tireless efforts, including a 2500-kilometre journey to raise awareness and support for Assam's flood victims, the release stated.

Abhishek Gogoi from Kamrup Metro was recognised in the field of Sports for his outstanding achievements as a para-athlete, including medals at the Special Olympics and national-level competitions. In the category of Trade, Industry and Commerce, Akoni Baruah from Jorhat was awarded for his entrepreneurship in traditional handicrafts, which has also generated employment for local youth, it added.

The Governor lauded the awardees as the "true Vishwakarmas of society," whose lives reflect resilience, innovation, and service to the community.

He also praised the initiatives of the Assam Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighting schemes such as the Deen Dayal Disabled Rehabilitation scheme, which are aimed at rehabilitation, financial assistance, and skill development for differently abled citizens.

The Governor called for a society that values individuals not for their physical conditions, but for their contributions, character, and capabilities.

"Let us build a Bharat where no one is left behind, no one is neglected, and every hand is given dignity," he said. (ANI)

